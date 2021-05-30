UrduPoint.com
PWDs Lauded MoHR For Developing Special Video Message In Sign Language

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

PWDs lauded MoHR for developing special video message in sign language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have appreciated the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) 's initiative for developing a special video message in sign language that conveys necessary precautions for differently-able citizens to stay safe from Covid-19.

In a statement, the PWDs said that this video message is very helpful to create awareness among them about the pandemic.

Moreover, the ministry has developed such video to create awareness amongst those with hearing impairments.

The video message describes the precautions that are necessary to follow to stay safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video also informed the hearing impaired persons about the symptoms of corona virus and advised them to timely inform their care takers in case they have fever, cough and problem in breathing.

The ministry also in a guidelines, asked the family members to regularly disinfect the supporting stuff used by the PWDs such as wheel chairs, sticks, white canes etc.

Those who develop symptoms shall not take care of PWDs and alternative arrangements must be ensured by the family in case caretaker of disabled person was not unavailable or get sick during COVID19. Besides stressing to provide complete information regarding general precautions for COVID-19 like social distancing, washing hands and staying home to the person with disability, the guidelines highlight the importance of informing the caretakers about the special needs of the persons with disability during this crisis.

