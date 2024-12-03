PWDs Need Facilities To Tackle Pertaining Challenges; Chairman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan Disabled Foundation, Shahid Memon underscored the need for the provision of all required facilities to persons with disabilities (PWDs) to tackle challenges around.
Addressing the participants here on Tuesday on the eve of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he stressed that for the reduction of troubles in the lives of PWDs, “it is need of the hour to facilitate them in importing duty-free vehicles like motorcycles, etc.”
He said that concessions should also be given to the physically challenged people who wanted to travel by plane, railway, and public transport.
He also highlighted the issues faced by PWDs in banks and called to take immediate steps to eliminate those.
“PWDs are facing difficulties while discharging their daily routine work; despite this, they are showing outstanding performance in all fields,” Memon remarked.
Addressing the event, the President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFOJ) Afzal Butt said that the media has always been active in highlighting the problems of PWDs and “shall continue to play its role in the future.”
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn
Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies
OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young girl abducted3 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Senate's role for national solidarity, provincial harmony3 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous Punjabi poet Ustad Daman observed13 minutes ago
-
CS chairs meeting to review arrangements for Programme “ Suthra Punjab”13 minutes ago
-
Govt marks Tuesday as last day to apply for government Hajj scheme53 minutes ago
-
Mild earthquake jolts Quetta53 minutes ago
-
Civil Engineer killed in Karachi53 minutes ago
-
Peace returns to Kurram after ceasefire1 hour ago
-
Dr. Zahidullah appointed as DPO1 hour ago
-
PM for punishing rioters who martyred LEAs personnel, damaged public properties2 hours ago
-
Festival for Special children held2 hours ago
-
Armed Forces fully capable of safeguarding motherland’s territorial integrity, sovereignty: COAS2 hours ago