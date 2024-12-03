Open Menu

PWDs Need Facilities To Tackle Pertaining Challenges; Chairman

Published December 03, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan Disabled Foundation, Shahid Memon underscored the need for the provision of all required facilities to persons with disabilities (PWDs) to tackle challenges around.

Addressing the participants here on Tuesday on the eve of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he stressed that for the reduction of troubles in the lives of PWDs, “it is need of the hour to facilitate them in importing duty-free vehicles like motorcycles, etc.” 

He said that concessions should also be given to the physically challenged people who wanted to travel by plane, railway, and public transport.

He also highlighted the issues faced by PWDs in banks and called to take immediate steps to eliminate those.

“PWDs are facing difficulties while discharging their daily routine work; despite this, they are showing outstanding performance in all fields,” Memon remarked.

Addressing the event, the President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFOJ) Afzal Butt said that the media has always been active in highlighting the problems of PWDs and “shall continue to play its role in the future.”

