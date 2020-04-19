PWDs need share in relief measures following coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) being the most vulnerable segments of society during the prevailing Coronavirus crisis needed special attention and would share the awareness-raising and relief measures taken by the concerned authorities with them, Syed Sardar Ahmed Pirzada, a visually impaired person said.

"We always consider those in the category of vulnerable who are poor but the disabled persons are the most vulnerable as they lack capacity to move on during such crisis like situations", he lamented.

Talking to APP, Sardar Pirzada said that in the under-developed countries, special policies were devised for the special persons during crisis situation but unfortunately PWDs who comprised over a significant chunk of the total population of the country (around 30 million according to the World Health Organization) neglected.

He said the present government was running awareness campaigns through print and electronic media regarding Coronavirus preventions. How I can be educated on the preventive measures regarding Coronavirus when I cannot read the newspaper and see the demonstrations? How I can maintain social distancing if I am blind and cannot move without any help and measure if I am on distance with others or not?, he questioned.

Similarly those who are deaf and dumb or mentally retarded also cannot manage comprehending such awareness campaigns.

Appreciating the government initiative of Tele school for online education and asked how the PWDs could get benefit of such initiatives.

The official helpline for information on Coronavirus also lack facilitation desks for the disabled persons.

He said it was tragic that Pakistan lacks proper data of disabled persons and still depending on the data compiled during 1998 census. According to the estimates of most reliable international agencies, around 10 percent of the total population of under developed countries comprised over disabled persons.

He explained that the main disabilities include blindness, physical disability, deaf and dumb and mentally retarded while all these categories have further kinds.

Sardar Pirzada urged the government to ensure provision of protective kits for disabled, including all the relief packages and measures at priority and train the doctors to handle disabled especially mentally retarded or deaf and dumb if they are affected by this virus.

Dr. Laila Khan who dealt with mentally challenged children at Rehabilitation Center for Children with Development Disorder, H-8 said it was challenging enough to make the mentally challenged children comply with the preventive measures of Coronavirus.

The mentally retarded who falls in the categories of mild and moderate can somehow understand and imitate the gestures of hand washing, wearing masks and social distancing. However, some of those of moderate category often do not follow the instructions.

Preventive measures are necessary for those who suffer from major mental disorders to obey for staying safe from Coronavirus. If they are infected, it will be a great challenge to restrict their movement, dependence and treat them, she observed.

Generally children with mild mental disorders can learn things from visual demonstrations and cartoons.

Majority of the children in her institute belonged to the low income families living in small mud houses of slum areas where maintaining social distance, cleanliness and providing balanced diet to their already malnourished children is not possible for them.

Muhammad Arif, on the behalf of his Deaf and Dumb father, Mushtaq Butt, said the deaf and dump people, mostly having low literacy rate, can only understand the facts and preventive measures about Coronavirus through sign language while there was no such programme on electronic or social media.

The deaf and dumb are also not financially empowered like daily wagers but there is no help desk in Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program for them to get the guidelines for applying. How can an illiterate deaf and dumb belonging to the far flung area of country can apply for such schemes? They are vulnerable to the extent that if they develop symptoms of Coronavirus they could not even tell the others about their condition.

He urged the government to address the needs of deaf and dumb in the prevailing crisis by devising special sign language programs to educate them regarding preventive measures, establish help desk for them in Ehsaas related welfare initiatives and ensure training of doctors in sign language to treat them, if needed.