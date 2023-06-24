PWDs political participation links solutions to social issues: Abid Lashari

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :A dialogue on issues and solutions of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) organized under the Alumni Small Grants Project funded by the Pakistan US Alumni Network.

On this occasion, The Project Coordinator Abid Lashari, Fareeha Fatima Manager of Alumni Affairs, U.S Consulate Karachi, Zonal Manager NADRA, Tariq Hussain Channar NDF, Political Activist, Qamar Dhamrah, Shahnaz Lako, Asma Munir, Saira Lashari, Akram Khaskheli, Manthar Magsi and others said that the appointment of councillors through reserved seats for the disabled in the local government was a formal participation in the decision-making process.

The Disability Rights Act 2018 supports political participation in allocating councillor seats of PWDs in the Local Government because of the Local Government Amendment Bill 2021, which was a major break-throw, in which persons with disabilities became a formal part of decision-making at the local level.

Earlier, Persons with disabilities were excluded from politics, and deprived of the right to participate in politics. Due to the severe lack of information and awareness youth with disabilities were also prevented from exercising their right to political participation.

Due to the increase in awareness through the activities of the project, persons with disabilities were able to get the seats allotted by the political parties.

The speakers assured that identifying the problems was a good practice however, Urgent measures will be taken for the immediate resolution of key issues.