Open Menu

PWDs Political Participation Links Solutions To Social Issues: Abid Lashari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 10:10 PM

PWDs political participation links solutions to social issues: Abid Lashari

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :A dialogue on issues and solutions of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) organized under the Alumni Small Grants Project funded by the Pakistan US Alumni Network.

On this occasion, The Project Coordinator Abid Lashari, Fareeha Fatima Manager of Alumni Affairs, U.S Consulate Karachi, Zonal Manager NADRA, Tariq Hussain Channar NDF, Political Activist, Qamar Dhamrah, Shahnaz Lako, Asma Munir, Saira Lashari, Akram Khaskheli, Manthar Magsi and others said that the appointment of councillors through reserved seats for the disabled in the local government was a formal participation in the decision-making process.

The Disability Rights Act 2018 supports political participation in allocating councillor seats of PWDs in the Local Government because of the Local Government Amendment Bill 2021, which was a major break-throw, in which persons with disabilities became a formal part of decision-making at the local level.

Earlier, Persons with disabilities were excluded from politics, and deprived of the right to participate in politics. Due to the severe lack of information and awareness youth with disabilities were also prevented from exercising their right to political participation.

Due to the increase in awareness through the activities of the project, persons with disabilities were able to get the seats allotted by the political parties.

The speakers assured that identifying the problems was a good practice however, Urgent measures will be taken for the immediate resolution of key issues.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Resolution 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

2 hours ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

2 hours ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

3 hours ago
Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML- ..

Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML-N Sindh

4 hours ago
 Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of ..

Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of IMF deal

4 hours ago
 WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

4 hours ago
 Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

5 hours ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

5 hours ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan