PWDs protest for lack of facilities in lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Dozens of disable people held a protest to register their protest for depriving them of aid during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Affectees assembled at Katchery interchange with placards inscribed with slogans, `where disable people go for help?'.

Our stoves too put off following lockdown, speakers said while addressing the participants.

Speaking to media in their own languages, conveyed that they were forced to starvation due to lockdown. They demanded the government to announce special package for them to cope with the current critical situation.

They demanded the district administration should provide them help through Ehsas Emergency Cash Program like other deserving strata of society.