PWD's To Get Sehat Sahulat Cards: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Health Dr. Zafar Mirza

Fri 05th July 2019

PWD's to get Sehat Sahulat cards: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza Friday said the government would ensure provision of the Sehat Sahulat card to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) across the country as Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered their inclusion in the Sehat Sahulat Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza Friday said the government would ensure provision of the Sehat Sahulat card to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) across the country as Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered their inclusion in the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

People having any physical or mental deformity across the country would be given Sehat Sahoolat card regardless of their socio-economic status, said Zafar Mirza while addressing a press conference here.

The initiative would be finalized by August, 10 and the prime minister would personally distribute the cards among differently able persons in a ceremony.

(Lead to follow)

