PWDs to get Sehat Sahulat cards under PM initiative: Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza Friday said the Sehat Sahulat cards would be provided to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) across the country under the Prime Minister's initiative - Sehat Sahulat Progrmme.

Dr. Zafar said the government has taken the initiative to ensure their appropriate inclusion in the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

Addressing a press conference here he said the programme would cover all persons with any physical or mental deformity regardless of their socio-economic status. The initiative would be finalized by August 10, and the prime minister would personally distribute the cards among differently able persons in a ceremony, he added.

The SAPM said the availability of cards would be ensured across the country within the time period of two years except Sindh as the provincial government had its own health insurance programme in the province.

Zafar said people of Sindh were being deprived of the facility due to such tactics of the provincial government, pointing out that the health care system was not ideal in Sindh.

However, he said, the federal government had formally launched the programme in Tharparkar, which was announced by the prime minister during his recent visit to the area, to facilitate Tharparkar's dwellers irrespective of their socio-economic condition.

The programme had also been formally launched in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) as an affirmative action. Every person of former FATA would be covered under this scheme, he added.

After thorough inspection, the government had prepared a list of 280 hospitals for providing treatment to the beneficiary of Sehat Sahulat Programme, Zafar said.

He said 'Sehat Sahulat Program' was an exemplary step in the history of Pakistan which would provide the best healthcare facility to the poor segment of society.

He said under this initiative of social protection program, over 15 million families of the country, living under the poverty line, would be given best health insurance.

It included over 6.8 million poor families of Punjab's 36 districts, around 3.8 million families from 29 districts of Sindh and 300,000 families of Tharparkar.

Similarly, some 1.6 million families from the 29 districts of Khayber Pakhtunkhwa, 515,000 families from 32 districts of Balochistan, 335,000 families of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's 11 districts, 126,000 families from nine districts of Gilgit Baltistan was also be given the facility of health insurance.

Moreover, he said, 1,00,000 families from the 11 districts of erstwhile FATA were also included in it, while 85,000 families from the Federal Capital would also be covered under this facility.

He said around 90 per cent of diseases were being covered under this scheme including heart ailments, stunting, diabetes, organ failure, chemo and radio therapy for cancer, surgery and others.

He said 3.24 million families have been registered so far while 6,08,233 patients had visited the hospitals in this regard.

The limit of the insurance was 7, 20,000, he added.