PWF For Ensuring Implementation On Payment Of Minimum Wages To Labourers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

PWF for ensuring implementation on payment of minimum wages to labourers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Organizer of Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) Abdul Latif Nizami has called for ensuring implementation on payment of minimum wages to the lower grade employees and the labourers as per government decision.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of labour leaders who called on him here at his office on Sunday.

Syed Karamat Ali, Nasir Mansoor, Zuhra Khatoon, Habibuddin Junaidi and others have discussed matters related to labourers and workers during the meeting.

Abdul Latif Nizamani said unprecedented price hike and inflation had affected all segments of the society and labourers were the worst affected class.

He said unions of the government employees and the private organizations were different in nature but inflation had affected all workers alike.

Nizami said 85 percent of people were earning less than two Dollars per day in Pakistan and they were unable to bear the burden of rapidly growing inflation.

He emphasized the need to ensure implementation of minimum wages to the workers which had been denied in the private sector despite announcement of the government.

