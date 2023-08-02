PWF, ILO hold seminar on Domestic Workers' Rights

The Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF), in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), organized a seminar on Wednesday, underscoring the urgency of stronger legislation for the rights and protection of domestic workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF), in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), organized a seminar on Wednesday, underscoring the urgency of stronger legislation for the rights and protection of domestic workers.

In a rallying call for action, the event brought together parliamentarians, ILO representatives in Pakistan, Civil Society Organizations, workers' rights federations and unions, academia, and media representatives.

The event centered on the Rights of Domestic Workers and the Ratification of the ILO Convention G189, emphasizing the need for a robust legal framework to safeguard domestic workers.

The lack of comprehensive legislative protection for domestic workers was highlighted, and the participants called for immediate steps towards the ratification of the ILO Convention C-189.

The convention, once ratified, would pave the way for rigorous laws aimed at curbing violations of domestic workers' rights.

The seminar explored several pivotal themes. The panel of experts presented discussions on The ICT Domestic Workers Act, Social Protection to Domestic Workers, viable actions to prevent and eliminate child labour in domestic work, and expanding social security benefits and services to domestic workers.

Through this seminar and with the efforts of PWE, the stakeholders aimed to propel the nation towards the recognition and realization of domestic workers' rights.

The discourse strongly encouraged taking decisive actions towards strengthening the legal framework that supports workers.

In a bid to ensure that domestic workers receive due recognition, equal rights, and protection, the seminar called for collective and committed efforts.

The seminar laid the groundwork for a unified call for action, echoing the voice of domestic workers, and fostering an environment of respect, recognition, and rights.

The PWF and ILO affirm their commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders to secure and enhance the rights of domestic workers, thereby contributing to their welfare and the broader economic and social development.