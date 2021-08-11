PWP Chairperson announces merger with PTI

Chairperson, Pakistan Watan Party and former deputy speaker Sindh Assembly, Ms. Rahila Tiwana along with her party workers on Wednesday announced to merge her party with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on invitation of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs and Sindh's former chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairperson, Pakistan Watan Party and former deputy speaker Sindh Assembly, Ms. Rahila Tiwana along with her party workers on Wednesday announced to merge her party with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on invitation of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs and Sindh's former chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

At a gathering at the residence of Ms. Rahila Tiwana here, the prominent figures were Arbab Ghulam Rahim, former MPAs Ms. Bannu Siddiqui and Ms. Nyla, and Dr. Badar Channa.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim, speaking on this occasion, said PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had performed the best possible amid political, social and economic challenges particularly in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Now, he added, the country was out of crisis, the economy had strengthened, and era of economic prosperity and development had started.

Reserves have tremendously increased and so were the remittances as Overseas Pakistanis had expressed confidence on Imran Khan. The exports had improved, and domestic and foreign investment increased, which had pushed the gross domestic product to 4 percent despite COVID and other challenges, he elaborated.

He praised Prime Minister Imran Khan's bold stand on the issues of national importance including Indian held Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Imran Khan's efforts for integrity and unity of Muslim Umah also deserved applause, he added.

Arbab Rahim said that in pursuance of Imran Khan's vision of progressive and prosperous Pakistan and with the support of PTI's Federal Government, he along with his team would be working hard for the betterment of Sindh , which was the worst hit by bad governance and corruption by Pakistan Peoples Party government.

"PTI government has also focused on Sindh which irritates PPP leadership as they feared loss of masses support," he said adding that a big number of people would join PTI within short period of time.

He said lockdowns were not the solution to contain COVID, but Imran Khan's vision working well in the country that safety of people's life should not be at the cost of their livelihood as the country with big number of hand-to-mouth population could not afford such aggressive decisions.

Ms. Rahila Tiwana assured full support to Arbab Ghulam Rahim and expressed her confidence that he would be able to do a lot for the people of Sindh.