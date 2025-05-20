PWPA Chairperson Assures Justice, Support To Accident Victims
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt on Tuesday visited the families affected by a tragic traffic accident in Baghbanpura to express solidarity and extend government support.
She met with the bereaved families at their homes, offered heartfelt condolences, and prayed for the departed souls.
She also visited the injured victims, inquired about their well-being, and prayed for their speedy recovery.
Hina Parvez Butt assured the victims’ families that the government of Punjab stands firmly with them during this difficult time and will provide every possible assistance.
The chairperson further confirmed that the driver responsible for the accident has been arrested, and strict legal proceedings are underway. She said that individuals responsible for such negligence will be held accountable and brought to justice without exception.
