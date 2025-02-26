PWPA chairperson assures of justice to victim

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Women

Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt on Wednesday visited Mayo Hospital

Lahore and met with a 22-year-old girl from Sargodha who was allegedly subjected

to sexual assault.

During her visit, Hina Parvez Butt inquired about the survivor’s health and assured her family

that the Punjab government would ensure complete justice.

She stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had taken strict notice of the tragic incident

and instructed law enforcement agencies to take immediate legal action.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, the prime suspect, Samar, had been arrested,

and investigations are ongoing to identify other accomplices.

The victim’s DNA samples have been sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) in Lahore

to ensure a transparent investigation.

She said: "As chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, my top priority is to

ensure a safe environment for women in Punjab."