PWPA Chairperson calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:03 PM

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Kaneez Fatima on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss matters pertaining to the protection of women in society

The Chief Minister said that every step would be taken to ensure the protection of womenfolk at public places, adding that strict action would be taken in case of any abuse as such elements did not deserve any tolerance.

He announced to hold the authority meeting soon to make PWPA more effective.

He also announced that centres for the elimination of violence against women would also be established in Dera Ghazi Khan and Faisalabad after Lahore and Rawalpindi.

On the occasion, Kaneez Fatima said that the authority had installed software for sustained liaison between departments along with public sensitization about respect to women and ending violence against them.

At the end, she presented the performance report of the department to Chief Minister.

