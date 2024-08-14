PWPA chairperson leads flag hoisting ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Hina Pervaiz Butt led a flag-hoisting ceremony at her office here on Wednesday, followed by the planting of a tree.

The event was attended by Director General Safina Sadiq, Deputy Director Aqsa Rafiq, Rabia Usman, and other officials.

In her address, Hina Pervaiz Butt extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the 77th Independence Day. She emphasized that the nation envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal is rapidly progressing. The vision of development and prosperity is at the heart of the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, she said and added that under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz, Punjab has entered a new era of development.

Within just a few months, Maryam Nawaz has accomplished feats that no previous chief minister could achieve. The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is working to fulfill Quaid-e-Azam’s mission and bring Allama Iqbal’s dream to life.

Later, Hina Pervaiz Butt participated in an Independence Day celebration at the Liberty Police Khidmat Markaz, where she also performed a flag-hoisting ceremony and cut a cake in honor of the occasion. The event was graced by the presence of CTO Lahore Ammara Athar, Chairman of the All Pakistan Women’s Association, and a large number of lady wardens. National songs were sung, and prayers were offered for the country’s safety and prosperity.