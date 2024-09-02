PWPA Chairperson Meets Domestic Violence Victim, Assures Justice
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt met a woman who was a victim of domestic violence in the area of Shad Bagh, here on Monday.
On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the chairperson pledged immediate justice and support to the victim woman.
According to details, this unfortunate incident occurred in Shad Bagh, where the woman was allegedly subjected to violence by her in-laws and was pushed off a roof. The injured woman was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. Initial police investigations revealed that the 24-year-old victim had been married for six years.
Her husband was a drug addict, and together with his father, he would physically abuse his wife. Shad Bagh police have registered a case against the in-laws, the father-in-law has been arrested, and raids are being conducted to apprehend the other suspects.
On this occasion, the Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority expressed deep concern over the incident, stating that every possible effort is being made to ensure justice for the victim. However, she emphasized that with the cooperation of the public, the government can better tackle such issues.
Recent Stories
FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization
Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan
IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..
Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today
Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh
Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits District Health office Nawabshah25 seconds ago
-
CM takes notice of acid attack on girl, 2 women in Muzaffargarh34 seconds ago
-
Encroachments removed from Sheikhupura Road39 seconds ago
-
Bilawal condoles demise of Sardar Saleem's mother in law42 seconds ago
-
Training workshop held on EPA’s role in enforcing environmental regulations46 seconds ago
-
Bilawal condoles demise of Governor Punjab’s mother-in-law11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal meets Balochistan CM to discuss provincial issues11 minutes ago
-
Initiatives undertaken to enhance country’s water storage: Senate body told11 minutes ago
-
PPP to win by elections in NA-171, claims Ahmed Mahmood11 minutes ago
-
Youth policy being introduced to provide jobs in Balochistan: Kakar20 minutes ago
-
16 held with drugs, arms20 minutes ago
-
Young Pakistani wins fourth place in international Quran recitation competition20 minutes ago