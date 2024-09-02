Open Menu

PWPA Chairperson Meets Domestic Violence Victim, Assures Justice

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt met a woman who was a victim of domestic violence in the area of Shad Bagh, here on Monday.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the chairperson pledged immediate justice and support to the victim woman.

According to details, this unfortunate incident occurred in Shad Bagh, where the woman was allegedly subjected to violence by her in-laws and was pushed off a roof. The injured woman was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. Initial police investigations revealed that the 24-year-old victim had been married for six years.

Her husband was a drug addict, and together with his father, he would physically abuse his wife. Shad Bagh police have registered a case against the in-laws, the father-in-law has been arrested, and raids are being conducted to apprehend the other suspects.

On this occasion, the Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority expressed deep concern over the incident, stating that every possible effort is being made to ensure justice for the victim. However, she emphasized that with the cooperation of the public, the government can better tackle such issues.

