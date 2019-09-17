PWPA chairperson meets victim of domestic violence

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Kaniz Fatima Chadhar Tuesday visited the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) to inquire about the health of Naila Bibi, a victim of domestic violence

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has issued special instructions to provide the best healthcare facilities to Naila Bibi so that she would be able to return to normal life as soon as possible, according to a spokesperson for PWPA.

Two brothers in Hafizabad kept their sister Naila Bibi captive for the last 10 years in a small room just to grab her portion of property.

Police raided the area on information of locals and recovered her last day. Naila Bibi's physical and mental condition was not good due to her long captivity and for the purpose, she was admitted to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health, Lahore for rehabilitation.

Kuniz Fatima Chadhar also met the other patients at the hospital and visited a rehabilitation centre where rehabilitated women were being taught skills, such as sewing, embroidery and stitching of clothes.