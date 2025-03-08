PWPA Chairperson Submits Resolution In PA Honoring Women’s Contributions
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson and Member of the Punjab Assembly Hina Parvez Butt submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly, paying tribute to the courageous and determined women of Pakistan.
The resolution reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding women's rights and promoting gender equality.
The resolution honored iconic women leaders, including Fatima Jinnah, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, Benazir Bhutto, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for their exceptional contributions to democracy. It also acknowledged the remarkable achievements of Pakistan’s first female General, Nigar Johar, IT prodigy Arfa Karim, and fighter pilot Marium Mukhtiar, celebrating their bravery and excellence in their respective fields.
Highlighting the need for further effective legislation, the resolution reiterated the commitment to protecting women's rights, including their inheritance rights. It also highlighted the importance of supporting working women and underscored the Punjab Assembly’s role in fostering an inclusive and empowering environment for women.
Hina Parvez stated, "Women are the backbone of our society. Their protection, empowerment, and recognition remain our top priorities. Punjab will always be at the forefront in promoting women’s rights and ensuring their progress."
The resolution was seen as a significant step towards reinforcing women's rights and acknowledging their invaluable contributions to Pakistan's progress.
Recent Stories
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews city development, anti-encroachment efforts6 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson submits resolution in PA honoring women’s contributions6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews 'Nighaban Ramzan' pay order distribution6 minutes ago
-
Magistrate arrest 7 vendors for overcharging during Ramazan inspections16 minutes ago
-
DC Gujrat chairs anti-dengue meeting16 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms & snowfall expected across Pakistan: PMD16 minutes ago
-
Four-member female burglary gang busted; stolen items recovered16 minutes ago
-
KP CM stresses to protect women’s rights within Islamic principles.16 minutes ago
-
Over 250 'Bachat Bazaars' providing relief to citizens in Karachi16 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar reaffirms commitment to women’s empowerment16 minutes ago
-
PFA serves notices to food points for improvement16 minutes ago
-
Educated, empowered women guarantee of prosperous Punjab: CM16 minutes ago