PWPA chairperson submits resolution in PA honoring women’s contributions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson and Member of the Punjab Assembly Hina Parvez Butt submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly, paying tribute to the courageous and determined women of Pakistan.

The resolution reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding women's rights and promoting gender equality.

The resolution honored iconic women leaders, including Fatima Jinnah, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, Benazir Bhutto, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for their exceptional contributions to democracy. It also acknowledged the remarkable achievements of Pakistan’s first female General, Nigar Johar, IT prodigy Arfa Karim, and fighter pilot Marium Mukhtiar, celebrating their bravery and excellence in their respective fields.

Highlighting the need for further effective legislation, the resolution reiterated the commitment to protecting women's rights, including their inheritance rights. It also highlighted the importance of supporting working women and underscored the Punjab Assembly’s role in fostering an inclusive and empowering environment for women.

Hina Parvez stated, "Women are the backbone of our society. Their protection, empowerment, and recognition remain our top priorities. Punjab will always be at the forefront in promoting women’s rights and ensuring their progress."

The resolution was seen as a significant step towards reinforcing women's rights and acknowledging their invaluable contributions to Pakistan's progress.