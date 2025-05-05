Open Menu

PWPA Chairperson Visits Domestic Violence Victim In Baghbanpura

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt visited the residence of domestic violence survivor Sehr Shehzadi in Baghbanpura, here on Monday.

According to the FIR registered by the victim, Sehr Shehzadi was subjected to severe domestic abuse by her husband, Ali Manzoor Chaudhry, along with her brother-in-law Hassan Manzoor and sister-in-law Amna Manzoor. The victim alleged that she was physically assaulted, her clothes were torn, she was strangled, and received death threats during a violent altercation. The assault reportedly took place in the presence of her children, after she allegedly refused to hand over her jewelry, leaving her semi-conscious and traumatized.

During her visit, Hina Parvez Butt assured the survivor of full legal support and justice. She announced that the prime accused, Ali Manzoor Chaudhry, has been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining two suspects. She instructed the police to expedite the investigation and ensure that all those involved are held accountable.

“Violence against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances in Punjab,” she said. Hina Parvez Butt further confirmed that Sehr Shehzadi will be provided with legal assistance, medical treatment, and psychological counseling to support her recovery and reintegration.

