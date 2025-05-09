Open Menu

PWPA Chairperson Visits Family Of Murdered Teenager

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 03:50 PM

PWPA chairperson visits family of murdered teenager

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Hina Parvez Butt visited the family of 16-year-old Sidra in Gujjar Colony Lahore to offer condolences and express deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

She assured the bereaved family of full legal support and swift justice from the government of Punjab.

According to FIR No. 2792/25 registered at Kot Lakhpat Police Station, Sidra was allegedly strangled to death by her father Bashir Ahmad with the help of his brothers, Muhammad Imran and Jabbar. The suspects then secretly buried her body in Odh Mohalla graveyard. Police have arrested all three accused, and a case has been registered under Sections 302, 201, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Speaking to the media, Hina Butt condemned the act as inhumane and deeply disturbing. "We cannot remain silent on such brutal crimes," she stated. “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has made it clear that violence against women and girls is absolutely intolerable.” She reaffirmed the Punjab Women Protection Authority’s commitment to standing by victims’ families at every step.

Hina further announced that the affected family would receive legal, psychological and welfare support to help them cope with the trauma and ensure timely justice.

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

3 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

7 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

16 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

16 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

16 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

16 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

16 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

16 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan