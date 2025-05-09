PWPA chairperson visits family of murdered teenager

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Hina Parvez Butt visited the family of 16-year-old Sidra in Gujjar Colony Lahore to offer condolences and express deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

She assured the bereaved family of full legal support and swift justice from the government of Punjab.

According to FIR No. 2792/25 registered at Kot Lakhpat Police Station, Sidra was allegedly strangled to death by her father Bashir Ahmad with the help of his brothers, Muhammad Imran and Jabbar. The suspects then secretly buried her body in Odh Mohalla graveyard. Police have arrested all three accused, and a case has been registered under Sections 302, 201, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Speaking to the media, Hina Butt condemned the act as inhumane and deeply disturbing. "We cannot remain silent on such brutal crimes," she stated. “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has made it clear that violence against women and girls is absolutely intolerable.” She reaffirmed the Punjab Women Protection Authority’s commitment to standing by victims’ families at every step.

Hina further announced that the affected family would receive legal, psychological and welfare support to help them cope with the trauma and ensure timely justice.