PWPA Chairperson Visits Family Of Murdered Teenager
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Hina Parvez Butt visited the family of 16-year-old Sidra in Gujjar Colony Lahore to offer condolences and express deep sorrow over the tragic incident.
She assured the bereaved family of full legal support and swift justice from the government of Punjab.
According to FIR No. 2792/25 registered at Kot Lakhpat Police Station, Sidra was allegedly strangled to death by her father Bashir Ahmad with the help of his brothers, Muhammad Imran and Jabbar. The suspects then secretly buried her body in Odh Mohalla graveyard. Police have arrested all three accused, and a case has been registered under Sections 302, 201, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Speaking to the media, Hina Butt condemned the act as inhumane and deeply disturbing. "We cannot remain silent on such brutal crimes," she stated. “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has made it clear that violence against women and girls is absolutely intolerable.” She reaffirmed the Punjab Women Protection Authority’s commitment to standing by victims’ families at every step.
Hina further announced that the affected family would receive legal, psychological and welfare support to help them cope with the trauma and ensure timely justice.
Recent Stories
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police return recovered Rs. 150.9m valuables to owners6 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson visits family of murdered teenager6 minutes ago
-
Gas supply to residential area restored on Ombudsman’s orders6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan proved clear superiority over India in conventional warfare: Tarar16 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap16 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers condemn Indian aggression, reaffirm support for armed forces16 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies Syed Waqar Mehdi as Senator from Sindh26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan briefs U.S. on rising border tensions with India26 minutes ago
-
ACS south Punjab visits Indian attack victims in hospital26 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits arrested26 minutes ago
-
Unsafe food still a public threat: experts call for action26 minutes ago
-
Solid measures afoot for resolving citizens’ problems26 minutes ago