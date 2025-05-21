PWPA Chairperson Visits Khanewal, Reviews Two Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (CPWPA) and Member Provincial Assembly Hina Parvez Butt visited the District Police Officer (DPO) office Khanewal to review two serious cases involving violence against women and children. She was warmly received by DPO Ismail Kharak, while Sub-Inspector Arisha presented her with a bouquet.
During her visit, Chairperson received a comprehensive briefing from DPO Ismail Kharak regarding two major incidents. The first case involved a widow in Chak No. 90/10-R, Faridkot, within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station. The woman was allegedly assaulted during an attempt to unlawfully occupy her house. A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting swift police action. An FIR was registered and police arrested the prime suspects Nadeem, Imran, and Ramzan – within hours.
In the second case, a horrific incident of sexual assault against a 7-year-old girl occurred in Muhammadi Mohalla, under the jurisdiction of Abdul Hakim Police Station. On receiving the complaint, SHO Malik Saeed acted promptly and arrested the accused, Abdul Hannan s/o Muhammad Ilyas.
DPO Ismail Kharak assured that all legal formalities were being completed to ensure justice for the victims in both cases.
Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt personally met with the victims and their families, listened to their accounts attentively, and expressed deep sympathy. She assured them of full support and a commitment to justice. Speaking to the media, she stated that Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the WPA will be the voice of every oppressed woman. Punjab Police was following a zero-tolerance policy against perpetrators of violence and abuse. The victims will not be left alone. These cases were being monitored directly at the Authority level, and all culprits will be brought to justice. It is our moral, legal, and state responsibility to ensure justice for the affected woman and the innocent child. She assured that all necessary legal, psychological, and administrative support would be provided.
APP/qbs
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 conducts flood simulation exercise in Khanewal2 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson visits Khanewal, reviews two cases2 minutes ago
-
Awareness session held to boost polio campaign in Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another escapes in feud-driven shooting in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Unauthorised collection of animal hides prohibited2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges LG officers to improve performance2 minutes ago
-
Seminar at UoS highlights role of ‘Safe City Project’ in crime control2 minutes ago
-
PINS launches 'Zero Day Surgery' for spinal trauma2 minutes ago
-
Gujrat University organises workshop on modern teaching concepts2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on ‘Bunyan-um-Marsoos’ in fostering unity in Muslim Umah2 minutes ago
-
PBM Assistant Director briefs DC on welfare projects in meeting12 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khichi call on Governor Kamran Tessori12 minutes ago