PWPA chairperson visits Khanewal, reviews two cases

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (CPWPA) and Member Provincial Assembly Hina Parvez Butt visited the District Police Officer (DPO) office Khanewal to review two serious cases involving violence against women and children. She was warmly received by DPO Ismail Kharak, while Sub-Inspector Arisha presented her with a bouquet.

During her visit, Chairperson received a comprehensive briefing from DPO Ismail Kharak regarding two major incidents. The first case involved a widow in Chak No. 90/10-R, Faridkot, within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station. The woman was allegedly assaulted during an attempt to unlawfully occupy her house. A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting swift police action. An FIR was registered and police arrested the prime suspects Nadeem, Imran, and Ramzan – within hours.

In the second case, a horrific incident of sexual assault against a 7-year-old girl occurred in Muhammadi Mohalla, under the jurisdiction of Abdul Hakim Police Station. On receiving the complaint, SHO Malik Saeed acted promptly and arrested the accused, Abdul Hannan s/o Muhammad Ilyas.

DPO Ismail Kharak assured that all legal formalities were being completed to ensure justice for the victims in both cases.

Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt personally met with the victims and their families, listened to their accounts attentively, and expressed deep sympathy. She assured them of full support and a commitment to justice. Speaking to the media, she stated that Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the WPA will be the voice of every oppressed woman. Punjab Police was following a zero-tolerance policy against perpetrators of violence and abuse. The victims will not be left alone. These cases were being monitored directly at the Authority level, and all culprits will be brought to justice. It is our moral, legal, and state responsibility to ensure justice for the affected woman and the innocent child. She assured that all necessary legal, psychological, and administrative support would be provided.

APP/qbs