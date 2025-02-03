PWPA Chairperson Visits Women Protection Center
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt visited the
Lahore Women Protection Center on Monday and listened to concerns
of affected women.
Accompanied by SP Iqbal Town Bilal Ahmed and SHO Wahdat Colony Ansar Nawaz, she directed
relevant authorities to take immediate action to resolve the issues raised by the women.
During her visit, the women shared grievances about prolonged delays in the resolution of their
cases. In response, Hina Parvez Butt emphasized the need for swift action, underscoring the importance of prioritizing women’s issues to ensure they receive timely justice.
The chairperson reaffirmed the Punjab Women Protection Authority's commitment to advancing
women's rights and well-being, stating that the organization is more proactive than ever
in safeguarding women’s interests.
"Under the principle of 'Safe Woman, Strong Punjab,' we are making every effort to protect and
empower women," she said. She reiterated her determination to provide expedited justice to
women, ensuring their voices are heard and their concerns addressed.
She also assured that her office remains open to all women seeking assistance and pledged to
personally oversee the resolution of their cases.
Hina Parvez Butt highlighted the significant strides being made under the leadership of
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, noting that the Punjab Women Protection Authority is
working tirelessly to protect women, address their grievances, and promote their rights.
“We are committed to making Punjab a safe place for every woman under the leadership
of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,” she added.
