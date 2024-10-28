PWPA Launches Programs On CM Maryam's Birthday
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 10:24 PM
In celebration of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's birthday, the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA)'s Chairperson Hina Pervez Butt announced the launch of new projects under the PWPA, including the "Peace Ambassador Internship Program" and "Safe Spaces Reporting Units" with an aim to ensure protection of the girls
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) In celebration of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's birthday, the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA)'s Chairperson Hina Pervez Butt announced the launch of new projects under the PWPA, including the "Peace Ambassador Internship Program" and "Safe Spaces Reporting Units" with an aim to ensure protection of the girls.
She made this announcement on Monday during an event where the services of the Punjab CM were lauded.
The Peace Ambassador Internship Program aims to educate youngsters to raise awareness against violence towards women. Through this program, young participants will receive training on women's issues and violence prevention.
Discussing the establishment of Safe Spaces Reporting Units, Hina Parvez Butt mentioned that these units would be set up in educational institutions to provide immediate and effective protection to affected girls.
These units will facilitate prompt communication between victims of violence or blackmail and relevant authorities, ensuring their safety and support.
The event featured Prosecutor General Punjab, Syed Farhad Ali Shah, as the chief guest, along with female students from educational institutions in attendance.
In her address, Hina Parvez Butt said that problems faced by the women and children are the Chief Minister’s "red line." Praising her as the "Super CM," she acknowledged Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s contribution towards the women development and remarked that on her birthday, the Chief Minister prioritized public service by distributing Kisan Cards in Hafizabad. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated several effective programs for women's protection, she added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN
Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq
ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan
EU envoy meets PA Speaker
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand
KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor
Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN
Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stability: Federal Minister ..2 minutes ago
-
Teams going every house to administer anti-polio drops to children: AC2 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind19 minutes ago
-
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq19 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan19 minutes ago
-
EU envoy meets PA Speaker24 minutes ago
-
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand24 minutes ago
-
KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno24 minutes ago
-
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor24 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World Middle East 202424 minutes ago
-
Dengue awareness rally held40 minutes ago
-
ATC sends 86 accused, including PTI MPAs, police personnel on judicial remand12 minutes ago