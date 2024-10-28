Open Menu

PWPA Launches Programs On CM Maryam's Birthday

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 10:24 PM

In celebration of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's birthday, the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA)'s Chairperson Hina Pervez Butt announced the launch of new projects under the PWPA, including the "Peace Ambassador Internship Program" and "Safe Spaces Reporting Units" with an aim to ensure protection of the girls

She made this announcement on Monday during an event where the services of the Punjab CM were lauded.

The Peace Ambassador Internship Program aims to educate youngsters to raise awareness against violence towards women. Through this program, young participants will receive training on women's issues and violence prevention.

Discussing the establishment of Safe Spaces Reporting Units, Hina Parvez Butt mentioned that these units would be set up in educational institutions to provide immediate and effective protection to affected girls.

These units will facilitate prompt communication between victims of violence or blackmail and relevant authorities, ensuring their safety and support.

The event featured Prosecutor General Punjab, Syed Farhad Ali Shah, as the chief guest, along with female students from educational institutions in attendance.

In her address, Hina Parvez Butt said that problems faced by the women and children are the Chief Minister’s "red line." Praising her as the "Super CM," she acknowledged Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s contribution towards the women development and remarked that on her birthday, the Chief Minister prioritized public service by distributing Kisan Cards in Hafizabad. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated several effective programs for women's protection, she added.

