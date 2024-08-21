PWPA organises seminar on digital literacy at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) In a seminar organised by the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) at Punjab University, Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt and Lady Marieme Jamme, CEO of "I Am The Code," highlighted the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to empower women.

The event marked the official launch of the "I Am The Code Pakistan" chapter at the university's Social Work Department.

PWPA Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt emphasized that this initiative is a crucial step towards enhancing digital literacy and gender equality in Pakistan. The program aims to equip women and girls with digital literacy and coding skills, supporting their empowerment.

Hina Butt also noted that safeguarding women in educational and workplace settings is a key priority for Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. A campaign in collaboration with "I Am The Code" will be launched to educate female students about their rights, with the goal of empowering families through the empowerment of women.

Lady Marieme Jamme praised the enthusiasm and achievements of Pakistani women in various fields and expressed her pride in supporting women's empowerment in the country.

The seminar saw active participation from Punjab University’s female students.