PWPA Organises Seminar On Digital Literacy At PU
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) In a seminar organised by the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) at Punjab University, Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt and Lady Marieme Jamme, CEO of "I Am The Code," highlighted the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to empower women.
The event marked the official launch of the "I Am The Code Pakistan" chapter at the university's Social Work Department.
PWPA Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt emphasized that this initiative is a crucial step towards enhancing digital literacy and gender equality in Pakistan. The program aims to equip women and girls with digital literacy and coding skills, supporting their empowerment.
Hina Butt also noted that safeguarding women in educational and workplace settings is a key priority for Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. A campaign in collaboration with "I Am The Code" will be launched to educate female students about their rights, with the goal of empowering families through the empowerment of women.
Lady Marieme Jamme praised the enthusiasm and achievements of Pakistani women in various fields and expressed her pride in supporting women's empowerment in the country.
The seminar saw active participation from Punjab University’s female students.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason1 hour ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held3 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication3 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas3 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank3 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif3 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank3 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister3 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body3 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea3 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi3 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA3 hours ago