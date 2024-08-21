Open Menu

PWPA Seminar Highlights CM's Vision To Empower Women

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 09:35 PM

PWPA seminar highlights CM's vision to empower women

The Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) organised a seminar at Punjab University (PU) on Wednesday to spread awareness regarding Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision to empower women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) organised a seminar at Punjab University (PU) on Wednesday to spread awareness regarding Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision to empower women.

Prominent participants included PWPA Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) 'I Am The Code', Lady Marieme were present at the event.

During the event, 'I Am The Code Pakistan' chapter was officially launched at the university's Social Work Department, marking the formal beginning of the initiative in Pakistan.

The PWPA chairperson, speaking at the event, said its was a significant step towards promoting digital literacy and gender equality in Pakistan. "The initiative aims to empower women and girls by providing them with digital literacy and coding skills," she added.

Hina Parvez emphasised that protecting women at educational institutions and workplaces was a priority for CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz. "A campaign will be launched in collaboration with 'I Am The Code' to educate female students about their rights. When girls are empowered, families will be empowered as well," CEO Lady Marieme said.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from female students of the Punjab University. Lady Marieme Jamme praised the passion and enthusiasm of young women in Pakistan. She noted that women are excelling in prominent positions, whether in educational institutions or workplaces. She expressed her pride and joy in supporting and raising awareness for women's empowerment in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Young Women Event From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

7 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

7 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

7 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan