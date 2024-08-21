PWPA Seminar Highlights CM's Vision To Empower Women
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 09:35 PM
The Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) organised a seminar at Punjab University (PU) on Wednesday to spread awareness regarding Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision to empower women
Prominent participants included PWPA Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) 'I Am The Code', Lady Marieme were present at the event.
During the event, 'I Am The Code Pakistan' chapter was officially launched at the university's Social Work Department, marking the formal beginning of the initiative in Pakistan.
The PWPA chairperson, speaking at the event, said its was a significant step towards promoting digital literacy and gender equality in Pakistan. "The initiative aims to empower women and girls by providing them with digital literacy and coding skills," she added.
Hina Parvez emphasised that protecting women at educational institutions and workplaces was a priority for CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz. "A campaign will be launched in collaboration with 'I Am The Code' to educate female students about their rights. When girls are empowered, families will be empowered as well," CEO Lady Marieme said.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from female students of the Punjab University. Lady Marieme Jamme praised the passion and enthusiasm of young women in Pakistan. She noted that women are excelling in prominent positions, whether in educational institutions or workplaces. She expressed her pride and joy in supporting and raising awareness for women's empowerment in Pakistan.
