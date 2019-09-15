UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PWPA To Launch Toll Free Helpline For Legal Assistance To Women Facing Violence

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 12:10 PM

PWPA to launch toll free helpline for legal assistance to women facing violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Keeping in view the increasing number of violence against women cases reported across the province, Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA)  has planned to launch toll free helpline to extend legal assistance and protection to women facing violence and harassment .

According to an official, the existing number of helpline facilities relating to these issue were insufficient to deal with a large number of cases being reported.

The purpose for starting a dedicated service at the provincial level was to overcome the incidents of violence against women as it would help initiate prompt action against the law violators, he added.

The helpline staff, he said would comprise of law experts who would provide legal assistance on behalf of the government.

To a question, he said PWPA's toll free helpline would be issued during the current month, adding, it would decrease any kind of violence against women.

He said that the government would also provide every possible support to women who were facing domestic violence and abuse at greater risk.

Tahira Saleem, a domestic violence survivor said the ministry of human rights had a round the clock helpline service but it was mostly found busy and overcrowded due to limited staff. She had been assaulted by her husband and was seeking help from the ministry to get protection and justice. "I managed to get somebody at the helpline who after hours of dialing got me online with his senior colleague who helped me out to get legal assistance on the issue," she added.

She said that such initiatives would help decrease work load on the existing human rights helpline services and would provide swift assistance to survivors.

C:bmq/P:bmq/L:abk/R:abk/778

Related Topics

Punjab Women From Government

Recent Stories

ERC continues aid efforts in Hadramaut, Yemen

44 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 15, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Expo projects energise economic activit ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat partners with Expo 2020 Dubai Volunteers

11 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from US Pre ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.