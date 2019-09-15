PWPA to launch toll free helpline for legal assistance to women facing violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Keeping in view the increasing number of violence against women cases reported across the province, Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) has planned to launch toll free helpline to extend legal assistance and protection to women facing violence and harassment .

According to an official, the existing number of helpline facilities relating to these issue were insufficient to deal with a large number of cases being reported.

The purpose for starting a dedicated service at the provincial level was to overcome the incidents of violence against women as it would help initiate prompt action against the law violators, he added.

The helpline staff, he said would comprise of law experts who would provide legal assistance on behalf of the government.

To a question, he said PWPA's toll free helpline would be issued during the current month, adding, it would decrease any kind of violence against women.

He said that the government would also provide every possible support to women who were facing domestic violence and abuse at greater risk.

Tahira Saleem, a domestic violence survivor said the ministry of human rights had a round the clock helpline service but it was mostly found busy and overcrowded due to limited staff. She had been assaulted by her husband and was seeking help from the ministry to get protection and justice. "I managed to get somebody at the helpline who after hours of dialing got me online with his senior colleague who helped me out to get legal assistance on the issue," she added.

She said that such initiatives would help decrease work load on the existing human rights helpline services and would provide swift assistance to survivors.

