PWPA, UNFPA review progress on joint initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A meeting between the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) was held at the PWPA office in Lahore as part of UNFPA’s Biannual Programme Review.

The session was chaired by PWPA Director General Kalsoom Saqib, while UNFPA was represented by Provincial Lead & Gender-GBV Programme Analyst Tania Durrani and Programme Assistant Momnah Asad.

The meeting reviewed progress against the annual workplan, major achievements, good practices, and challenges.

Kalsoom Saqib highlighted that, under the leadership of Chairperson PWPA Hina Parvez Butt, the Authority is working actively at the provincial level to safeguard women and girls.

She stressed that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government is determined to translate the vision of a “Safe Punjab for Women” into reality.

The UNFPA delegation lauded the effective collaboration with PWPA and reaffirmed their commitment to joint initiatives, including policy recommendations and field-level support.

Both sides agreed to move forward with a joint strategy aimed at eliminating violence against women and addressing gender-based violence in Punjab.