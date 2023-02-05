PWS aims to develop self-decision abilities, managerial skills in students

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Pharmaceutical Welfare Society (PWS), College of Pharmacy organised an event on Sunday to develop self-decision abilities and managerial skills in the students.

Dr. Saeed Ur Rasheed, the Chairman of PWS organised this event under the supervision of respected Principal Dr. Usman Minhas.

Principal Dr. Muhammad Usman Minhas, in his speech admired the services of PWS and explained the vision of leadership the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas about students training to become an independent and responsible citizen of the society. The Principal further suggested for welfare related activities. He also announced Zaha Kalsoom final year Pharm D student as a president of PWS.

Dr. Saeed Ur Rasheed on the occasion, appreciated the whole team for organizing this successful event and assured them of full support and guidance in the future.

This society aims at helping the needy students financially so that their burden of finances do not become a hurdle in their educational career. This society provides students a platform where they can report their problems and get satisfactory solutions. This society also focuses on developing managerial skills, enhancing social ethics and provides a helpful environment for training. The basic theme of this event was to motivate the students for performing acts of kindness and to create awareness among the students about philanthropy. This event was organised to provide a platform to polishing their hidden talent of students by arranging competitive segments like Drama Act, Bait Bazi and Cultural.