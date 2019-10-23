UrduPoint.com
PWS Donates Ultrasound, CTG Machines To Allied Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:30 PM

The Patient Welfare Society (PWS) donated an ultra sound and CTG machines of Rs 1.5 million to the Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : The Patient Welfare Society (PWS) donated an ultra sound and CTG machines of Rs 1.5 million to the Allied Hospital.

President PWS Dr Jaffar Hassan donated the machines to Medical Superintendent Dr Khuram Altaf.

Dr Ijaz Nabi, Dr Sumera Tahir, Rana Naeem, Ziaullah Khan and others were present.

More Stories From Pakistan

