PYCA holds workshop on parliamentary skills for KPK women legislators

Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) conducted a workshop on key parliamentary skills, imparting key skills for effective leadership and exploring ways for required knowledge to facilitate the passage of women-centric legislation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) conducted a workshop on key parliamentary skills, imparting key skills for effective leadership and exploring ways for required knowledge to facilitate the passage of women-centric legislation.

Members of the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly, attended a workshop on "Increased Leadership Skills for Effective Policy Making and Reforms." Mahmood Jan, Deputy Speaker and Patron-in-Chief Women WPC KP also attended the workshop along with women parliamentarians from the provincial assembly.

The one-day workshop was supported by the Australian High Commission, titled "Mainstreaming Women-centric Policy Making in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by Strengthening Provincial Parliamentary Caucus".

This training was facilitated by veteran development practitioner Qamar Naseem, said a news release issued here on Monday.

Talking about the intervention Areebah Shahid, Executive Director of PYCA shared, "Female parliamentarians are uniquely positioned to shape, advance and implement pro-people laws and policies, especially those that can benefit women and girls." Qamar Naseem shared, "Well informed parliamentarians can guarantee that the voices of citizens are heard, particularly of children, women and other vulnerable groups, to mobilize political will and commitment toempower them."Maliha Ali Asghar, Member Provincial Assembly and Chairperson of the Women Parliamentary Caucus while commenting on the workshop said, "We agreed upon and signed three resolutions at the end of the workshop.