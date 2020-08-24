UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PYCA Holds Workshop On Parliamentary Skills For KPK Women Legislators

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 02:52 PM

PYCA holds workshop on parliamentary skills for KPK women legislators

Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) conducted a workshop on key parliamentary skills, imparting key skills for effective leadership and exploring ways for required knowledge to facilitate the passage of women-centric legislation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) conducted a workshop on key parliamentary skills, imparting key skills for effective leadership and exploring ways for required knowledge to facilitate the passage of women-centric legislation.

Members of the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly, attended a workshop on "Increased Leadership Skills for Effective Policy Making and Reforms." Mahmood Jan, Deputy Speaker and Patron-in-Chief Women WPC KP also attended the workshop along with women parliamentarians from the provincial assembly.

The one-day workshop was supported by the Australian High Commission, titled "Mainstreaming Women-centric Policy Making in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by Strengthening Provincial Parliamentary Caucus".

This training was facilitated by veteran development practitioner Qamar Naseem, said a news release issued here on Monday.

Talking about the intervention Areebah Shahid, Executive Director of PYCA shared, "Female parliamentarians are uniquely positioned to shape, advance and implement pro-people laws and policies, especially those that can benefit women and girls." Qamar Naseem shared, "Well informed parliamentarians can guarantee that the voices of citizens are heard, particularly of children, women and other vulnerable groups, to mobilize political will and commitment toempower them."Maliha Ali Asghar, Member Provincial Assembly and Chairperson of the Women Parliamentary Caucus while commenting on the workshop said, "We agreed upon and signed three resolutions at the end of the workshop.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Women From

Recent Stories

Russia, Malaysia Plan to Discuss Sale of Yak-130 P ..

3 minutes ago

Clean, Green Pakistan Movement: Kotla Androon Patr ..

28 minutes ago

Russian Specialists to Design Alternative Spacesui ..

3 minutes ago

Control room sets up to monitor Muharram ul-Harram ..

3 minutes ago

47 staffers test positive in Kaghan, Naran hotels, ..

4 minutes ago

Footwear exports decrease 2.53% during July 2020

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.