PYF Scam: Approver Got Recorded Confessional Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:09 PM

An approver in Punjab Youth Festival (PYF) scam on Tuesday got his confessional statement recorded under section 164 (1) of the CrPC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :An approver in Punjab Youth Festival (PYF) scam on Tuesday got his confessional statement recorded under section 164 (1) of the CrPC.

Approver Waseem Ahmad recorded his statement before judicial magistrate stating that former provincial sports minister Rana Mashhood gave illegal contracts in the festival.

Rana Mashhood and former DG Sports Usman Anwar gave the contracts to fictitious companies and caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer, he added.

The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) officials got recorded the statement of Waseem Ahmad after NAB chairman allowed his application for becoming an approver in the case, a few days ago.

Besides approver Waseem Ahmad, the bureau had arrested Tariq Maqsood, Wilayat Shah, Ehsanul Haque, Muhammad Imran and former director general Punjab Sports board Usman Anwar in connection with the youth festival scam.

The bureau had alleged that the accused caused loss to national exchequer through illegal tenders awarded in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules. The accused in connivance with each other committed corruption of at least Rs 270 million in youth festivals held during 2013 and 2014.

