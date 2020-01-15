UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PYF Scam: Lahore High Court Grants Bail To Ex-DG Punjab Sports Board

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:26 PM

PYF scam: Lahore High Court grants bail to ex-DG Punjab Sports Board

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted bail to Usman Anwar, former director general of Punjab Sports Board, in Punjab Youth Festival (PYF) scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted bail to Usman Anwar, former director general of Punjab sports Board, in Punjab Youth Festival (PYF) scam.

The bench asked Usman Anwar to furnish two surety bonds of Rs 1 million for availing the relief of the bail.

The bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the former director general.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had conducted five inquiries into the charges of embezzlement in funds of Punjab Youth Festival but failed to find any evidence against his client.

He mentioned that, despite failure in earlier inquiries, the bureau launched the sixth inquiry and arrested his client.

He submitted that the bureau had failed to find any evidence against his client in the recent inquiry.

He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

However, a NAB prosecutor opposed the bail request and submitted that the accused misused his powers.

The bench after hearing detailed arguments of the parties granted bail to Usman Anwar and directed for furnishing two surety bonds for the purpose.

The bureau had arrested former DG Sports board Punjab Usman Anwar on June 21, 2019 in the case. The NAB alleged that Anwar awarded illegal contracts of the youth festivals held in 2011 and 2012. It said the contracts were given to unregistered and blue-eyed companies in violation of procurement rules.

It added the suspect was directly involved in financial corruption and also committed misuse of authority.

It claimed that initially the calculated loss to national exchequer caused by the suspect was Rs139 million. However, the investigation revealed that the actual loss was Rs 200 million.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Sports Punjab June 2019 Million Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Italian Ambassador

14 minutes ago

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia visits Wah ..

14 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets Algerian Minister of Foreign ..

29 minutes ago

House job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana ..

7 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Rural Health ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister reviews relief operations in avalan ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.