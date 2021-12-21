UrduPoint.com

'Pygmies Of Politics' Criticizing PM Imran To Increase Political Stature: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday lashed out at major opposition political parties for criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan, just for the sake of increasing their falling popularity

"The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz and Pakistan People Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Isalm (Fazal) is nothing more than pygmies of politics and their criticism against Prime Minister Imran Khan is just an attempt to increase their stature," he said in a post-cabinet briefing.

Briefing media about the decisions taken by federal cabinet headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said, return of those, who were against women's rights and support violence in the name of religion, to the power was not encouraging for any society.

What else could be expected if three to four persons from one party contested elections in the same constituency, he said adding "Ultimately, it would result into defeat in elections." "Due to administrative problems, we suffered some set back in the local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Chaudhry Fawad maintained, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only national party in the country.

He said parties like JUI could not be substitute of the PTI, whereas PML-N and PPP had no place in national politics.

"Imran Khan is the leader of the federation, it is important for the leadership and workers of PTI to put aside their differences and strengthen Imran Khan', Chaudhry Fawad remarked.

Without Imran Khan, Pakistan's politics would disintegrate, he added.

The minister opined that it would be unfortunate for the country if Maulana Fazlur Rehman's party came into the power.

� He said Maryam Nawaz had the habit of committing political blunders and even today she did not disappoint her detractors.

Disappointment was reflected in Asif Ali Zardari's speech as well, he said adding only those could speak in that way whose wishes could not be fulfilled.

