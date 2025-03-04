PYMP's Skill Development Programme: Bridging The Skills Gap In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) In a groundbreaking effort to cultivate a skilled and productive workforce, the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) has rolled out admissions in the Skills Development Programme.
The Skills Development Programme is designed to equip young Pakistanis with in-demand skills, enhancing their employability and driving economic growth.
Its Primary objective is to equip Pakistani youth with cutting-edge, in-demand skills that enhance their employability and drive economic growth.
According to an official data, this ambitious initiative has partnered with 600 esteemed training providers, including renowned universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.
The successful implementation of this far-reaching initiative is spearheaded by the esteemed National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), 70 new state-of-the-art labs and workshops will be established in Madrassas across the country, introducing skill development activities to a wider audience.
This initiative is part of a larger program aimed at empowering youth from less developed areas, with a target of enrolling 50,000 young individua ls in skill-level programs Offering an extensive array of over 100 highly sought-after skills, this programme caters to diverse interests and industry needs including emerging technologies which will focus on artificial intelligence, mechatronics, programming, and data analytics.
The program will also cater to the creative industries, offering training in graphic designing, e-commerce, and culinary arts.
Furthermore, the program will provide hands-on training in technical trades, including PLC, CNC machining, welding, electric technology, and cybersecurity.
By bridging the gap between education and industry requirements, this programme aims to create a talented pool of professionals who can contribute meaningfully to the country's development.
The PMYP's Skills Development Programme embodies the government's commitment to empowering Pakistan's youth.
As Pakistan continues on its path to progress, the Skills Development Programme under the PMYP is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's future workforce.
Recent Stories
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..
China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi
SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..
Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..
Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship
Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'
Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endowment building in Dubai to Fat ..
Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 2024
Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of $60bln global petrochemical ch ..
EAD explores waste recycling, water management, nature-based solutions in Singap ..
US President Donald Trump halts all military aid to Ukraine
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bat first against India in first sem ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FJWU’s Nimra Rafique to represent Pakistan in forthcoming Blind Women’s Cricket series in Austra ..6 minutes ago
-
Regional Director, PSIC visits to inspect furniture items6 minutes ago
-
PYMP's skill development programme: bridging the skills gap in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner appreciates IUB for literary, cultural festival6 minutes ago
-
Punjab bans rice nursery sowing till May 20 to break enemy pests' life cycle6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Ramazan facilitation stalls7 minutes ago
-
14 shops sealed, 61 arrested for overpricing in Bahawalpur7 minutes ago
-
15 arrested, narcotics arrested56 minutes ago
-
“Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars” monitored strictly to facililtate people: ADC56 minutes ago
-
KP-RETP signs contract agreements with Agribusiness Mobilization Partners56 minutes ago
-
International Civil Defense Day celebrations organized56 minutes ago
-
Virtual centre for child safety reunites two missing children with parents56 minutes ago