PYMP's Skill Development Programme: Bridging The Skills Gap In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) In a groundbreaking effort to cultivate a skilled and productive workforce, the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) has rolled out admissions in the Skills Development Programme.

The Skills Development Programme is designed to equip young Pakistanis with in-demand skills, enhancing their employability and driving economic growth.

Its Primary objective is to equip Pakistani youth with cutting-edge, in-demand skills that enhance their employability and drive economic growth.

According to an official data, this ambitious initiative has partnered with 600 esteemed training providers, including renowned universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

The successful implementation of this far-reaching initiative is spearheaded by the esteemed National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), 70 new state-of-the-art labs and workshops will be established in Madrassas across the country, introducing skill development activities to a wider audience.

This initiative is part of a larger program aimed at empowering youth from less developed areas, with a target of enrolling 50,000 young individua ls in skill-level programs Offering an extensive array of over 100 highly sought-after skills, this programme caters to diverse interests and industry needs including emerging technologies which will focus on artificial intelligence, mechatronics, programming, and data analytics.

The program will also cater to the creative industries, offering training in graphic designing, e-commerce, and culinary arts.

Furthermore, the program will provide hands-on training in technical trades, including PLC, CNC machining, welding, electric technology, and cybersecurity.

By bridging the gap between education and industry requirements, this programme aims to create a talented pool of professionals who can contribute meaningfully to the country's development.

The PMYP's Skills Development Programme embodies the government's commitment to empowering Pakistan's youth.

As Pakistan continues on its path to progress, the Skills Development Programme under the PMYP is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's future workforce.

