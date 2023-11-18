PYO delegation meets Bilawal Bhutto

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) A delegation of Peoples Youth Organization (PYO) met with Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Saturday.

Accompanying Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Sheri Rehman, Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Misbah-ud-Din, and others.

During the meeting, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed by the representatives of PPP Youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the issues faced by the youth.

The PPP Chairman is assured by the representatives and workers of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that they are committed to addressing the concerns of the youth.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed youth-related issues with the representatives of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and there is a commitment to finding solutions to the challenges faced by the youth.

A meeting takes place between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the General Secretary of PPP Youth Organization Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaullah Jan, along with Wajahat Khan, Nadir Khan, Malik Qasim, and others.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari holds discussions with Yasar Khalil, Malik Adnan, Fawad Khan, Sajid Ali, Madrar Khan, Sajid Ali, Shahzad Awan, and others during the visit to Peshawar.