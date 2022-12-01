PYO observes 55th foundation day anniversary of PPP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :People's Youth Organization (PYO) organized a ceremony in connection with the 55th foundation day anniversary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) here on Thursday.

PYO Deputy Information Secretary Irfan Afridi and others participated in the ceremony and cut the cake and highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the PPP leadership for the nation and country.

Addressing the ceremony, Irfan Afridi said PPP was the only political party, which had struggled for the rights of the common man and middle class of society in every era.

He said from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, and from Asif Ali Zardari to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP leadership never compromised on democracy and security of the country.

He said the government of the founding chairman of PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto issued national identity cards and gave a unanimous constitution to the country and also made it an atomic power.

He said the PPP government had also passed the 18th constitutional amendment to grant autonomy to the provinces, which was ample proof of the implementation of the manifesto of the party.

Irfan Afridi said that sacrifices rendered by Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the salvation of Pakistan were not hidden from anyone.