PYP announces its provincial cabinet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Youth Parliament (PYP), a social organization, on Wednesday announced its Punjab Cabinet for the year 2021-22.

Talking to the media here, PYP President Muhammad Abubakar and General Secretary Moawiz Bin Tahir said that the inclusion of new members into the PYP Punjab cabinet would help in serving people in more efficient way besides strengthening the organization.

They said the PYP would continue its efforts by utilizing its all resources for progress and welfare of the country and people.

Later, the PYP president announced the Names of new members of PYP Punjab cabinat which were as Malik M. Waqas Awan as president, Tayyaba Mumtaz senior vice president, Shahila Sultana vice president, Mahnoor Ashraf general secretary, Fahad Abdullah joint secretary, Ali Raza Sial secretary health, Hafiz Abdul Rauf secretary Religious Affairs, Sherbaz secretary arts & culture, Abdullah Azam secretary human rights, Asad Ali secretary agriculture, Momena Mahru secretary education, Shahbaz Saeed secretary entrepreneurship & economic affairs, Asim Hussain Secretary of legal affairs, Asmat Ayub secretary public relations, Afifa Aslam Secretary climate change & disaster management, M.

Zohaib deputy secretary climate change & disaster management, Ehtisham-ul-Haq secretary social work and other members.