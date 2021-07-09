UrduPoint.com
PYP Chief Stresses Preventing Effects Of Urban Heat Islands

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

PYP chief stresses preventing effects of urban heat islands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Youth Parliament (PYP) President Muhammad Abubakar Friday said that rising temperature was an impact of the climate change, and there was dire need to prevent and mitigate the effects of urban heat islands in the country.

He said that urban heat islands were created due to replacement of natural land cover with dense concentrations of pavements, buildings and other surfaces that did not allow heat to escape, resulting in increased energy costs, higher air pollution levels, and heat-related health hazards.

The PYP president said that besides raising awareness about urban heat islands, it was necessary to explore the ways for responding to urban heat islands, as they adversely impacted the public and infrastructure.

He said that the expansion of the built environment to accommodate population growth would keep challenging selection of materials and infrastructure design.

Keeping in view the scenario, he said that the PYP Health Council, in collaboration with Green Enviro Club, would arrange a webinar pertaining to urban heat islands on July 10 in which speakers would highlight the impacts, solutions and prospects of urban heat islands.

He also stressed the need for connecting the dots between climate change, water scarcity, energy shortages, and food security as solution to one problem could be solution to others.

