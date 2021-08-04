UrduPoint.com

PYP Condemns Human Rights' Violations In IIOJ&K

Pakistan Youth Parliament (PYP) strongly condemned the illegal and inhumane act of revoking article 370 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

President Pakistan Youth Parliament Muhammad Abubakar in his statement said that Indian government should reinstate article 370 in Kashmir with immediate effect.

He said that racist Modi government was killing Kashmiris on daily basis and the whole hurriyat leadership was imprisoned while the United Nations and other international community remained as silent spectators on human rights' violations.

"We demand a strict action by United Nations security council and Human rights commission against human rights violations in IIOJ&K by the butcher of Gujrat who has now become the butcher of India.

The world had seen now the real face of racist Modi, he maintained.

He said that now Modi government and BCCI was politicizing the sports as usual by threatening the international players to play Kashmir Premier League.

"We stand by our Kashmiri brethren and demand their freedom as per the resolutions of United Nations" he said and added that world should also take notice of the Modi's conspiracy of changing demographic situation of Kashmir.

