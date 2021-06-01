PYP lauds PTI govt for creating awareness about environment, climate change

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Youth Parliament (PYP) President and Environmentalist Muhammad Abubakar, who was awarded Climate Adaptation Award 2021 on Tuesday, appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government over its efforts to host the United Nations World Environment Day 2021.

He said: "From forests to peatlands to coasts, we all are dependent on healthy ecosystems for our sustenance." He said that ecosystem restoration was a massive undertaking globally, including repairing billions of hectares of land for making hygienic food and water accessible, bringing back wildlife from the verge of extinction and small everyday measures like tree plantation, greening our cities, burgeoning our gardens and cleaning up trash alongside rivers and coasts.

The PYP president said that restoration was substantially beneficial for creating jobs particularly in rural areas and investing for the purpose would be returned manifolds undoubtedly, he added.

As a gesture of appreciation and support, the Pakistan Youth Parliament would contribute through holding of awareness webinars, sessions and talks on strategies for environmental projects, he added.

The PYP would also organise an international webinar on the World Environment Day on June 5, 2021, for which it has been registered with the UN environment programme.