PYP President Appreciates Federal Budget 2023-24

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Pakistan Youth Parliament (PYP) President Muhammad Abubakar on Friday termed the federal budget 2023-24 in the prevailing scenario as balanced, people friendly and export oriented with a basket of attractive package of incentives to accelerate the economic activities across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Youth Parliament (PYP) President Muhammad Abubakar on Friday termed the Federal budget 2023-24 in the prevailing scenario as balanced, people friendly and export oriented with a basket of attractive package of incentives to accelerate the economic activities across the country.

Commenting on the federal budget, he hailed the historic reforms in Information Technology sector particularly significant relief for the freelancers to encourage them and ensure ease of doing business.

He said that the remarkable measures including elimination of custom duties on various imports announced in the budget would help set a proper direction of the national economy to flourish in the days to come as well as providing relief to the people from inflation in current scenario.

He said economic indicators would show an upward trend and GDP growth would improve significantly with better remittances.

He added that it was an established phenomenon that survival of a state mainly rested on sound economy.

He hoped that Pakistan would progress in every sphere of life following the prudent economic policies.

Appreciating the government, he said that cushion of packages would help accelerate the economic activities in the country and boost exports.

The PYP president said that the government allocated record funds for the higher education and research and development activities to put these sectors on modern scientific lines.

He said that increase in government employees' salaries by 35 percent from grade 1 to 16 would provide relief to them in dealing with price hike, adding that exemption in import duty in agriculture machinery would definitely help in putting the country on way to progress and prosperity besides bringing uplift in life of farmers.

Muhammad Abubakar said that reforms and relief packages for I.T sector would start a new era of development as new entrepreneurs would come forward and take advantage of such relief packages announced by the government during fiscal year 2023-24.

