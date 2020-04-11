PYP youth join fight against COVID-19

The young people of Pakistan Youth Parliament (PYP) were playing their active role to defeat coronavirus in the country,said PYP Chief, Muhammad Abu Bakar on Saturday

He said that so far more than 5000 families were provided food packs across the country.

According to a press release issued here, he said that in this hour of need youngsters of PYP were creating awareness among people about the precautionary measures against coronavirus, besides distributing ration among the deserving people.

PYP general secretary Mawaz bin Tahir appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and help the nation in this hour of need.