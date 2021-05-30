PYPM celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer in Quetta

Chairman Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi and President Balochistan Shia Conference Engineer Jawad Rafi said that Youm-e-Takbeer was a day of renewed commitment to make Pakistan stronger than before, in terms of economic and defense

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi and President Balochistan Shia Conference Engineer Jawad Rafi said that Youm-e-Takbeer was a day of renewed commitment to make Pakistan stronger than before, in terms of economic and defense.

They said the law and order situation in the country was improving and a new era of development had begun. They expressed these views while hoisting a flag and cutting a cake on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer at the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement.

Addressing the gathering, they said that May 28 was the most important day in the political and defense history of Pakistan.

On this day, Pakistan carried out nuclear tests despite owing to all the pressure of world and Pakistan made the defense of the country invincible.

The speakers said that Pakistan conducted nuclear tests on May 28 in 1998 in response to the nuclear detonations made by India and sent a message to the enemy forces that Pakistan was not a weak country in any way.

Pakistan armed forces have rendered matchless sacrificed for the eradication of terrorism from the country adding that those who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the motherland were our national heroes and we paid homage to them.