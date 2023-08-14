PYPM cut cake on I Day in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Central Chairman of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi on Monday said that August 14 reminded us to follow the decrees and principles of the Quaid-i-Azam and to live with hard work and honesty.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony organized on the occasion of Pakistan's 76th Independence Day at the Central Secretariat of PYPM.

Pakistan's independence cake was also cut on this occasion.

Arbab Nasir said, "During the establishment of Pakistan, the promises made by our relatives while making sacrifices, we have renewed our commitment to take Pakistan forward with the same spirit." "Pakistan is the fort of the Islamic world and the hope of the entire Islamic world, we have to make Pakistan stronger and stronger and to eliminate terrorism and corruption from the country," he said.

He said that we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the survival and security of Pakistan saying that Pakistan was achieved after endless sacrifices and we have to take practical steps to achieve the goal for which Pakistan was established.

He said, "Elements hostile to the country are engaged in impure efforts to fight among the brothers living in Pakistan and especially in Balochistan, which we have to thwart with the aim to maintain durable peace in the country and Balochistan."