UrduPoint.com

PYPM Pays Homage To Quaid-e- Azam On Occasion Of 72 Birth Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

PYPM pays homage to Quaid-e- Azam on occasion of 72 birth anniversary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi while paying homage to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said great leader like Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is born in centuries who change the map of the world.

Later, Quaid-e-Azam's demise caused abrasion after taking freedom from British imperialism, he added on Sunday.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held at the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement on the occasion of the 72nd birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in eloquent words and said that after Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan could not find any leader who would render any high service to the country and the nation.

He said the entire nation must unite and struggle for development of the country under the vision and mission of the Quaid. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah urged the nation to adopt the golden principles of unity, discipline and faith, he added.

He said that Quaid's message of unity, discipline and faith is the guarantor ofdevelopment and prosperity of Pakistan even today.

At the end of the ceremony, Fateha was offered for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam Ali Jinnah.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Muhammad Ali Jinnah Liaquat Ali Khan Nasir Sunday Gold From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

5 minutes ago
 UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati ..

UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati Competitiveness Programme

35 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minister

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveri ..

UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

2 hours ago
 SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetin ..

SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetings to boost economic, investme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.