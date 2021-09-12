PYPM pays homage to Quaid-e- Azam on occasion of 72 birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi while paying homage to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said great leader like Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is born in centuries who change the map of the world.

Later, Quaid-e-Azam's demise caused abrasion after taking freedom from British imperialism, he added on Sunday.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held at the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement on the occasion of the 72nd birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in eloquent words and said that after Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan could not find any leader who would render any high service to the country and the nation.

He said the entire nation must unite and struggle for development of the country under the vision and mission of the Quaid. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah urged the nation to adopt the golden principles of unity, discipline and faith, he added.

He said that Quaid's message of unity, discipline and faith is the guarantor ofdevelopment and prosperity of Pakistan even today.

At the end of the ceremony, Fateha was offered for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam Ali Jinnah.