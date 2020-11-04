PYPM to distribute awards, shields among best performers of police on Nov 8

Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Chairman Arbab Nasar Haider Kasi on Wednesday said that the Balochistan Police would be awarded with best Performance Award on November 8 for police officers and personnel who had sacrificed their lives for peace in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Chairman Arbab Nasar Haider Kasi on Wednesday said that the Balochistan Police would be awarded with best Performance Award on November 8 for police officers and personnel who had sacrificed their lives for peace in Balochistan.

He said this while addressing a meeting of Pakistan Peace Movement officials and workers.

He said that police officers had sacrificed their precious lives for the establishment of peace in Balochistan and protection of lives and property of the people due to which law and order has been improved in the province.

He said DIG Azhar Ikram would be the special guest of the programme.