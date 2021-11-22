Pyrolysis plant sealed

UrduPoint.com

The district administration sealed a pyrolysis plant for causing smog at Mouza Jambar Pattoki, on Monday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed a pyrolysis plant for causing smog at Mouza Jambar Pattoki, on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Omar Sarwar told the media that special teams were constituted to take measures against smog in winter.

During a crackdown against smog creating industrial units, the team raided at Mouza Jambar and found a pyrolysis plant for emitting smoke.

The team sealed the plant and cut off power supply and also got a case registered against the plant owner, besides arresting his factory caretaker.

The AC said the district administration was adopting all out measures to control the smog in the district.

