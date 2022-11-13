UrduPoint.com

Pyrolysis Plants Demolished Over Causing Pollution

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :In a bid to control smog, the district administration on Sunday demolished four pyrolysis plants operating in different areas of the provincial capital for causing pollution.

According to the spokesperson, these plants were extracting furnace and crude oil from wires and used tyres and selling them in the market at lower prices.

Thousands of litres of oil was extracted daily and in this process hundreds of tonnes of carbon powder was released in the air.

Some of the plants, earlier located in Lakhodair area near the Ring Road, were now being operated in the river Ravi's bed under the trees. The anti-smog squad had earlier sealed the plants.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali ordered registration of cases against the management (owners) of the plants for operating the plant, besides confiscation of all the machinery.

