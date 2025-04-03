PZM, Civil Society Stage Protest Demonstration Against BLA
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 06:33 PM
Pakistan Zindabad Movement (PZM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and civil society organizations here Thursday staged a big protest demonstration against the terrorist organization of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and demanded strict action against it
Gathered in front of Peshawar Press Club, the protestors were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans against BLA and demanded strict action against the terrorist organization involved in killing innocent people in Balochistan.
Civil society member, Malik Ishtiaq Awan told the charged crowd that BLA was a terrorist organization having close nexus with India’ RAW. He claimed that BLA was involved in killing innocent Pakistanis and is making deep conspiracies against CPEC and development of Pakistan.
He said that BLA was trying to create chaos, panic and lawlessness in Balochistan through terrorism like that of Bolan train hijacking, however, its nefarious designs would be frustrated with unity.
He demanded strict action against facilitators and supporters of BLA and blocking of all their bank accounts and confiscation of their properties.
Another civil society member Malik Iqbal Ahmad said that BLA was involved in terrorist activities such as bomb blasts and suicide attacks by killing innocent people in Balochistan. He accused BLA for carrying out subversive activities on behalf of RAW in a bid to disrupt progress on CPEC in Balochistan.
He demanded expulsion of all the supporters, abettors and families of BLA’s terrorists from Pakistan and strict action against their accomplices.
The people also raised slogans in support of the Pakistan Army. The speakers said that the entire nation is standing with brave soldiers of Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and are ready to frustrate the nefarious designs of the enemy.
They said Pakistan was a strong country of nearly 250 million people, a strong professional army and an atomic power and no one can stop it from progress and development.
