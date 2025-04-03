Open Menu

PZM, Civil Society Stage Protest Demonstration Against BLA

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 06:33 PM

PZM, civil society stage protest demonstration against BLA

Pakistan Zindabad Movement (PZM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and civil society organizations here Thursday staged a big protest demonstration against the terrorist organization of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and demanded strict action against it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Pakistan Zindabad Movement (PZM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and civil society organizations here Thursday staged a big protest demonstration against the terrorist organization of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and demanded strict action against it.

Gathered in front of Peshawar Press Club, the protestors were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans against BLA and demanded strict action against the terrorist organization involved in killing innocent people in Balochistan.

Civil society member, Malik Ishtiaq Awan told the charged crowd that BLA was a terrorist organization having close nexus with India’ RAW. He claimed that BLA was involved in killing innocent Pakistanis and is making deep conspiracies against CPEC and development of Pakistan.

He said that BLA was trying to create chaos, panic and lawlessness in Balochistan through terrorism like that of Bolan train hijacking, however, its nefarious designs would be frustrated with unity.

He demanded strict action against facilitators and supporters of BLA and blocking of all their bank accounts and confiscation of their properties.

Another civil society member Malik Iqbal Ahmad said that BLA was involved in terrorist activities such as bomb blasts and suicide attacks by killing innocent people in Balochistan. He accused BLA for carrying out subversive activities on behalf of RAW in a bid to disrupt progress on CPEC in Balochistan.

He demanded expulsion of all the supporters, abettors and families of BLA’s terrorists from Pakistan and strict action against their accomplices.

The people also raised slogans in support of the Pakistan Army. The speakers said that the entire nation is standing with brave soldiers of Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and are ready to frustrate the nefarious designs of the enemy.

They said Pakistan was a strong country of nearly 250 million people, a strong professional army and an atomic power and no one can stop it from progress and development.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee convenes first 2025 me ..

6 minutes ago
 EDGE, SIATT, Brazilian Navy advance to next phase ..

EDGE, SIATT, Brazilian Navy advance to next phase in development of MANSUP-ER an ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Maryam Khan holds open court at her o ..

Commissioner Maryam Khan holds open court at her office

7 minutes ago
 Gold prices up by Rs.500 to Rs325,500 per tola

Gold prices up by Rs.500 to Rs325,500 per tola

7 minutes ago
 PBF welcomes PM's electricity relief package

PBF welcomes PM's electricity relief package

7 minutes ago
 China will continue to empower development through ..

China will continue to empower development through green energy: FM

7 minutes ago
TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com launch B ..

TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com launch BusinessTime

36 minutes ago
 Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients fo ..

Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients for AED1 million research fund

36 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches near ..

Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches nearly SAR50 billion in 2024

13 minutes ago
 EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with I ..

EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with Indra at LAAD 2025

51 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 2 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs 2 trillion in the market

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan