PZ&UC to release over Rs. 29.3mln for scholarships among 6682 students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Zakat & Usher Council has given the approval to release Rs. 29.3mln in the head of "Scholarship Zakat Funds" among 6682 students of 62 religious madaris.

It was decided in a meeting held here on Sunday headed by Chairman Punjab Zakat & Usher Council Ch Bilal Ijaz.

The said funds were allocated for the students of Mianwali, Gujranwala, Khanewal, Kasur, Rajanpur, Lahore and Sialkot districts.

The approval was also given to release Rs.1 crore 31 lakh 28 thousand rupees in the head of general scholarship among 2022 students of 43 educational institutions of Khanewal, Rajanpur, Gujranwala, Lahore and Vehari districts.

The matter regarding the release of zakat fund to the vocational training institutes was also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the Minister Zakat & Usher Shaukat Ali Lalika, Secretary Zakat Alimgir Ahmed Khan, Deputy Secretary (Admin) Safiullah Gondal, Administers zakat Muhammad Aslam Ramey and council members Hafiz Fazal Raheem Ashrafi, Muhammad Abdullah Warraich, Ahmed Shah Khaga MPA, Mohtarma Tanvir Kausar, Mohtarma Ayesha Iqbal MPA, Mohtarma Sarwat Shaheen representative of secretary finance and section officer Muhammad Anwar representative of secretary social welfare.