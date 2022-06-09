Q-Bank organizes sessions for MBBS Spiral-I, Spiral-II disciplines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :To consolidate the learning from years of experience and in the interest of improving the quality of unobserved MBBS Objective Structured Practical Examination (OSPE) for terminal assessment, Q-Bank organized sessions at JSMU for MBBS Spiral-I and Spiral-II disciplines.

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) had been conducting unobserved MBBS Objective Structured Practical Examination (OSPE) as a computerized assessment since 2019, said a statement issued on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Professor Amjad Siraj Memon said that new and improved ways of conducting OSPE and OSCE examinations would meet the deficiencies of the conventional system of practical and clinical assessments.

Director Q-Bank Dr. Laeeq-uz-Zaman and Chairperson Institute of Medical Education-JSMU Professor Syeda Kauser, jointly conducted the initial session with the relevant faculty members of Anatomy, Biochemistry and Physiology disciplines.

Subsequently, other departments including Pharmacology, Pathology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine, and Community Medicine, were engaged to discuss and adopt advanced assessment methods, review current OSPE and OSCE procedures, and evaluate the benefits of available assessment technology.

Opportunities for improvement were also discussed in detail with the faculty members, who participated enthusiastically and demonstrated sound academic understanding.

Bearing upon the success of the sessions, Q-Bank and IME-JSMU decided to expand the scope of the activity to other valued institutions in the interest to provide better quality assessments to all institutions.